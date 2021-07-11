HBK Investments L P Invests $5.01 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of GTPAU traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.