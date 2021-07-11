HBK Investments L P Invests $7.92 Million in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,888,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHAA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

