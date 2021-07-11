HBK Investments L P Makes New $5.95 Million Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000.

Shares of DHBCU stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 6,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,634. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

