HBK Investments L P Takes $6.94 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIIIU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

OTCMKTS:HIIIU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 112,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,480. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.