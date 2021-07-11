HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUXA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $20,540,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

LUXA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,514. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.