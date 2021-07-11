HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HGEN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock worth $37,349,212. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.