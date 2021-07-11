Head to Head Analysis: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) & NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 88.15% 12.07% 6.73% NexPoint Residential Trust 4.48% 2.32% 0.50%

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and NexPoint Residential Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 13.78 $891.67 million $1.64 19.17 NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 7.00 $44.02 million $2.47 23.11

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VICI Properties and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 4 9 1 2.79 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

VICI Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. Given VICI Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Summary

VICI Properties beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

