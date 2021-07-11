Head-To-Head Contrast: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) vs. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globant and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 3 6 0 2.67 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $220.63, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globant and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $814.14 million 10.81 $54.22 million $1.83 120.22 Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 32.64 -$3.76 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.02% 9.71% 6.85% Greenpro Capital -403.94% -51.16% -29.97%

Risk & Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services. It also provides ePayments, content management systems, future commerce, eLearning, accessibility, web, native and hybrid applications, cross compiled, data strategy, insights, data as a product, data platforms, MLOps, blockchain, Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, intelligent automation, process mining, smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical digital tech, patient journey, research and development, and precision medicine services. In addition, the company offers digital marketing, conversational interface, gaming, OTT, Cloud Ops Studio, Salesforce Studio, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications services; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and agile, automation, load and performance, AI, game, mobile, data testing, accessibility, media and OTT, and conversational interfaces testing services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, healthcare, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

