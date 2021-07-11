Head to Head Review: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) vs. Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 20.19% 195.99% 23.93% Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Singular Genomics Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $3.09 billion 10.83 $602.74 million $25.72 55.81 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mettler-Toledo International and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 2 3 1 0 1.83 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus price target of $1,018.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.08%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Singular Genomics Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform. The company's industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, and stand-alone scales for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. It markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

