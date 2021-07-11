Head to Head Review: P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 46.58% 7.55% 3.02%

0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

P10 has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P10 and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.68 billion 5.53 $782.46 million $0.64 23.55

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for P10 and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 3 4 0 2.38

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.15%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than P10.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services. It also provides tax credit transaction, consulting, advisory, and investment research services. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.1 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 306,000 electric connections; 371,000 natural gas connections; and 409,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Arizona, Texas, and the Province of New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

