HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Achieves $339.42 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $339.42 million and $16,285.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004884 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00034292 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001211 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049672 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00038876 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.