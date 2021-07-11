Hegic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $43.43 million and $1.38 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.57 or 0.00896271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.