HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.10 ($127.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.24 ($97.93).

Shares of HEI opened at €74.62 ($87.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €74.37. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

