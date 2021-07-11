Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.69. 63,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,326,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 111,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.