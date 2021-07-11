Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.46-10.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.460-$10.970 EPS.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $215.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

