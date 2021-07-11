Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.27

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.27 and last traded at $79.27, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.