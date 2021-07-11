Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.83 Million

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post $319.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the highest is $333.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $317.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

