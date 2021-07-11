Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.98 Million in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,212 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Nuance Communications by 729.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

