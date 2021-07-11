Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $3 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

HZNP opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.29.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,614 shares of company stock worth $23,807,045. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.