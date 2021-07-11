Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,229 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $17,003,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $295.38 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

