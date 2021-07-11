Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 379,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MHI opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

