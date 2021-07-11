Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $277.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.72. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.