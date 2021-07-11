Hifi Finance (MFT) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $79.39 million and $7.16 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.66 or 0.00876329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005323 BTC.

MFT is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

