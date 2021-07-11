High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of PCF opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

