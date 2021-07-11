Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. 397,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,592. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

