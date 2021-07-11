HRT Financial LP Acquires 29,906 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 206.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $163.22 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.