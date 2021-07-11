HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378,241 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $6,014,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

