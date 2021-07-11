HRT Financial LP Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 359.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,661 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

