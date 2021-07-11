HRT Financial LP Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 388.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,880 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 92.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 70,044 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in PG&E by 17.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,565,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 387,524 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in PG&E by 372.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

