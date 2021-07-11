HRT Financial LP Takes $7.30 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.