HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.25 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.94.

