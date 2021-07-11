Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.27%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

