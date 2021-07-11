Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Trimmed by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,104 shares during the period. Huntsman accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after buying an additional 1,508,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after buying an additional 1,382,467 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.01. 2,929,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

