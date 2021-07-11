Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. 1,869,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,783. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares in the company, valued at $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock worth $4,991,625. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hyliion by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 213,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.