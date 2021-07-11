Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of HYLN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. 1,869,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,783. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $58.66.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hyliion by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 213,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.