Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Rating Reiterated by

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:ITEGY opened at $1.41 on Friday. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

