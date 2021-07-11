iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IAG traded up C$1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 108,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,114. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$43.31 and a 52 week high of C$72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$69.17. The firm has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3800005 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

