IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IDEX worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.82 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.