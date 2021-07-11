IDEX Price Tops $0.0392 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and $4.78 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.23 or 0.00885855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005390 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.