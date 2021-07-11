IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.20

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 3355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.15.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IDT by 51.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

