IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $135.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.11.

IHS Markit stock opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in IHS Markit by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

