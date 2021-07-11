Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.08.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at C$36.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.11. The firm has a market cap of C$26.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.82. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.