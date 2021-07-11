Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $7,236.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00011117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

