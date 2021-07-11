indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.89. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 1,996 shares trading hands.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

