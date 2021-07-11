Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.34.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.