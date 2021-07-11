Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFJPY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Informa alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 19,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13. Informa has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.