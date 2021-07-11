Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.62. 707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 395,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

