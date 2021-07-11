Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.62. 707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 395,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
