Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) EVP Acquires $11,925.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) EVP Philip A. Riley acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $423,599.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

REPX opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.13. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

