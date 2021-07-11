Insider Selling: Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $747.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

