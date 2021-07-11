Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

MRNA stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $245.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 248,239 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Moderna by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

