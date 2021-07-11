Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $1,274,918.40 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 190.06 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.18.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

